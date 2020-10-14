Federal mental health mobile app released

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration released a new mobile app to help those with serious mental illnesses deal with mental health crises.

My Mental Health Crisis Plan—available for Android and iPhone—offers an easy, step-by-step way to create and share a psychiatric advance directive. During a mental health episode, the app includes:

Preferences for treatment options, medication, hospitals, doctors, and other mental health professionals

Decide who can act on their behalf, by

Designations for a trusted healthcare agent, proxy, or health care power of attorney to make decisions

The names of people to notify

Sharing functionality

A psychiatric advance directive is a legal document with a list of instructions from the individual and to be followed if they can’t make their own decisions during a mental health crisis.

SAMHSA is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. They have a free, always-open, confidential national helpline—(800) 662-HELP—that offers information in English and Spanish about substance use and mental disorders.

