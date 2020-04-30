Experimental blood test detects cancer

FILE – In this April 28, 2015 file photo, a patient has her blood drawn for a liquid biopsy at a hospital in Philadelphia. According to results released on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, for the first time, a blood test has been shown to help detect many types of cancer in a study of thousands of women with no symptoms of the disease. The test is still experimental and even its fans say it needs to be improved. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

(CNN) — An apparent victory in the fight against cancer.

There is an experimental blood test that detects the disease.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University also say the test found various forms of cancer.

The findings, published in the Journal Science, were based on roughly 10,000 women.

None of the subjects had shown any symptoms.

The test, called a liquid biopsy, discovered 26 cancers that were confirmed by PET and CT scans.

Dr. Bert Vogelstein, who led the study team, says many of the women who tested positive had no idea they had cancer.

