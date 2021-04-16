Empire State Weekly Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Concerns and Restaurant Hours Extended

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York health officials are urging people not to overreact, after the state followed federal guidance and paused administration of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health says only a few hundred thousand people here had received the company’s single-dose vaccine, and that people who did should be on the lookout for certain symptoms. But health officials across the board stress that these symptoms – which include blood clots in some U.S. cases – are extremely rare. The news comes as the state is continuing to scale back restrictions put into place over the last year, including on graduations, and auto and horse racing. But the restaurant industry and advocates – including New York Republicans – say the new midnight curfew for restaurants is still too restrictive for these businesses.

