Efforts to protect president increased

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is reportedly taking serious measures to avoid contracting coronavirus.
Those familiar with his protocol say every venue the president enters in inspected by medical and security teams when he travels to locations where the virus is surging.
Any bathroom he uses is scrubbed and sanitized before he arrives, and anyone who comes into contact with him must be tested first.
The news comes as Trump appears to show a desire to shift attention away from the pandemic.
He was notably absent Friday at the first public Coronavirus Task Force briefing in nearly two months.
Friday marked the highest single day of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. with more than 40,000 infections reported.
Several campaign aids and secret service personnel who worked Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa last weekend have also tested positive.
An unidentified senior economic official who has been in close proximity to the president this month tested positive as well.
Sources say Trump has voiced escalating concerns about how it would appear if he contracted the virus.
