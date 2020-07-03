DPH confirms season’s first EEE positive mosquito sample collected in Massachusetts

BOSTON, MA. (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Friday that eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus has been detected in mosquitos in Massachusetts for the first time this year.

The presence of EEE was confirmed Friday by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory in a mosquito sample collected on Wednesday in the community of Orange in Franklin County.

The DPH reports no person or animal case of EEE has been detected so far in 2020. Friday’s finding reportedly increases the level of EEE to moderate in the communities of Orange and Athol.

“We have been preparing for EEE activity this year,’’ said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “It is early in the year for the first evidence of EEE, therefore, continued mosquito surveillance over the next several weeks will help us understand more about how quickly the virus might emerge this year.”

The DPH says EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. EEE is said to spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. There were 12 human cases of EEE reported in Massachusetts in 2019 with six deaths. There were also nine cases reported in domestic animals.

“People have been spending time indoors due to COVID-19 and now, as we venture out, we want to remind people about the need to protect themselves and their loved ones from illnesses caused by mosquitoes,’’ said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “We are also asking people to remain aware of the level of virus activity in areas where they live, work, and play. People can visit our new website for the most current information,” said Dr. Brown.

Information about current mosquito activity is updated daily and can be found here.

