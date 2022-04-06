ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In recognition of Public Health Week 2022, Albany County will begin to offer the second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for eligible individuals. On Thursday, vaccinations will be available at the county health department located at 175 Green Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Officials said residents do not need an appointment and walk-ins are welcome. Public Health Week which runs from April 4 through April 10 this year is an initiative of the American Public Health Association that recognizes the importance of health equity to connect Capital Region residents to programs and services to promote healthy lifestyles.

“I have made health equity a top priority during my time as County Executive, but the ongoing COVID pandemic has brought new attention to the serious health disparities that exist here and around the world,” said County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “Asthma, diabetes, and obesity impact minority communities more than others, and they also make an individual far more at risk of serious complications if infected by the coronavirus.”

According to the Healthy Capital District, an estimated 9,700 residents of the Capital Region have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Additionally, 29.6% of adults in the region are considered obese, 13.2% of all adult residents have asthma, and 9.1% of all adults have diabetes.

Residents can discover more information about Albany County’s latest public health initiatives, by visiting the county’s Department of Public Health webpage.