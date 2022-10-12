RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Doane Stuart School has partnered with the New York State Department of Health to host a second vaccine clinic on Friday, October 28, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the school. The flu shot will also be offered at this event.

The Department will be offering free COVID services, patient education, and more. Various age level vaccines will be available for free.

Available vaccines:

Moderna — Six-month-olds to five-year-olds

Pfizer — Boosters for those aged five to 11

Bivalent Pfizer Boosters — 12 and up

Bivalent Moderna Boosters — 18 and up

All vaccines will be administered in the Chapel. The event is free and open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged, but pre-registration is also available online.