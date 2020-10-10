DePaula Chevrolet temporarily closes facility due to reported uptick in Albany County coronavirus cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — DePaula Chevrolet, located at 785 Central Ave., said it has voluntarily closed its sales and service facility for a ten day period following Albany County’s continuing increase in reported coronavirus cases. The facility will reportedly reopen on Tuesday, October 20.

The dealership said it will take this time to increase and continue its aggressive and regular deep cleaning program. “We were among the first businesses in the Capitol Region to mandate the safety guidelines recommended by both the Albany County Department of Health and the national CDC,” according to Kathy McCamy, CFO.

“We are taking this precautionary step to ensure the continued safety of both our customers and employees,” said Kathy McCamy, CFO.

Out of caution, DePaula reportedly reacted in less than 24 hours to discussions with the Albany County Department of Health and any potential concerns. DePaula said they encourages members of the public with any concerns, who have visited the Chevrolet dealership between September 20th to now, to contact the Albany County Department of Health at (518)-447-4659.

“We are in this together and encourage all the businesses in Albany County to take similar steps as needed, until together, we can put the threat of this virus behind us,” added Kathy McCamy, CFO.

