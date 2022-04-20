COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Environmental advocates are renewing calls to close the Norlite manufacturing facility in Cohoes citing data they claim links dust from the facility to higher rates of cancer.

The environmental advocacy organization “Lights Out Norlite” said data from the New York State Department of Health shows a lung cancer cluster in Cohoes, Troy and northern Rensselaer County over the past 30 years. One health expert said there’s no question that the Norlite facility is to blame.

“We have concerns about the emissions — the types of emissions — that come out of the smokestacks,” cancer researcher Chris Sevinsky said. “They’ve also been found to pollute the ground and the water as well, and their uncovered dust piles have migrated for miles in all directions along the winds.”

State environmental regulators have previously asked Norlite to stop activities that create off-site dust. Norlite said they are working on mitigation measures and submitted details on those measures to the state last October.