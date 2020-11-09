Cumberland Farms confirms employee tested positive for coronavirus

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cumberland Farms has released an official statement regarding a Team Member at the 1632A Central Avenue location who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Cumberland Farms released the following statement:

One of Cumberland Farms’ Team Members at our 1632A Central Avenue, Colonie, NY location has informed us that they have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials. We closed the store at 9:00 AM (EST) on Sunday, November 8th to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store will re-open in the next few days. We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time.

All Team Members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.

