ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — February is the American Heart Association’s Heart Month. In Albany, the Capital Region Glows Red Ceremony is helping kick off the awareness campaign.

In partnership with Broadview Federal Credit Union, the American Heart Association in the Capital Region provided hands-only CPR demonstrations to train community members for emergency situations. The event was held ahead of national Wear Red Day, which is Friday, Feb. 3. Millions of people nationwide will wear red and fundraise to right heart disease in women.

“Heart disease is the number one cause of death in women,” Albany Med Cardiologist Dr. Suzie Mookherjee said. “Having someone in the house who knows how to do hands-only CPR is amazing. I hope you never have to be the person who runs down and sees someone on the floor, but I agree, we also don’t want to be the person who is the only one there, and we don’t know what to do.”

Health experts recommend using this awareness month to speak with your doctors about your family history and risk for heart issues to find ways you can best prevent cardiovascular disease.