Cosmetic dental surgery considered the ‘new boob job’

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — For some people, with masks coming off, they’re taking a look at refreshing the appearance of their teeth.

The company Smile Direct Club reported that 60% of the people they surveyed are looking forward to seeing people’s smiles again. They’ve also seen a 47% increase in teeth whitening procedures and a similar climb for teeth-straightening.

Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Jocelyn Vitta says there’s been an increase since the summer of 2020. She says, “It’s like the new boob job. And so people are now starting to see it as like a new plastic surgery. Honestly, I feel like because of social media, too, like the dentist is becoming more personable and it’s a new generation. And they’re just not as afraid anymore to go on and do procedures.”

She said some of her most popular requests are Invisalign bonding, veneers, and smile makeovers. The procedures can be expensive and aren’t applicable for every person, so Vitta recommends researching before requesting a costly dental treatment.