Massachusetts Health Department: Coronavirus count now 28

BOSTON, Ma. (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released a statement on Sunday that updated the total number of residents infected with the coronavirus. Massachusetts has 28 cases of coronavirus, 27 of which are “presumptive,” meaning not yet officially verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only one diagnosis of coronavirus in Massachusetts has been confirmed by the CDC.

Coronavirus is diagnosed in Suffolk, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Berkshire Counties. All cases are isolating at home.

Between Saturday and Sunday, health officials in the Bay State identified 15 new cases.

All 15 new cases—and all but five in the state—are linked directly to a conference in late February, when Biogen staff met at the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel in Boston.

One case so far has no known connection to or recent history of international travel, the Biogen conference, or close contact with another infected individual.

As of Wednesday, 719 people have self-quarantined. Of those, 470 completed monitoring and are no longer quarantined, while 249 remain isolated.

Health officials say the risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Massachusetts still remains low.

LATEST STORIES: