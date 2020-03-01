Coronavirus claims first U.S. victim

KIRKLAND, Wash. (NEWS10) — A man who died overnight due to coronavirus marks the first such reported death in the country, state and federal health officials confirmed.

The patient, a man in his 50s with underlying medical conditions died overnight between Friday and Saturday in a suburb of Seattle.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they have no evidence that the man had close contact with an infected person or a travel itinerary that exposed him to the virus.

The White House advised American travelers to avoid hard-hit regions like Italy and South Korea. Health officials say the risk remains low for Americans to contract or succumb to the virus.

There are 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., though none are located in New York.

