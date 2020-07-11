Coronavirus hospitalizations drop below 800 for first time since March in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations reportedly dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18, and the three-day average death toll—7—is the lowest since March 16.

Throughout this pandemic, we’ve made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can’t fight the virus on their own—the efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we allow ourselves to celebrate some good news—that hospitalizations have dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18 and the three-day average death toll is at its lowest since March 16—I urge residents to stay New York Tough and not give up the ground we’ve worked so hard to gain together, particularly in the face of rising cases throughout the country and compliance issues here at home.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 799 (-27)

Patients Newly Admitted – 75 (-12)

Hospital Counties – 28

Number ICU – 177 (-1)

Number ICU with Intubation – 100 (+8)

Total Discharges – 71,477 (+106)

Deaths – 6

Total Deaths – 24,974

Of the 69,203 tests conducted in New York State Friday, 730, or 1.05 percent, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.7% 1.2% Central New York 0.8% 1.9% 1.7% Finger Lakes 0.9% 1.7% 1.0% Long Island 0.9% 1.0% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 0.6% 0.9% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 1.1% 1.2% 0.9% New York City 1.0% 1.1% 1.0% North Country 0.4% 0.1% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.7% 1.3% 1.5% Western New York 0.9% 1.0% 1.9%

The Governor also confirmed 730 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 401,029 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 401,029 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,208 18 Allegany 66 2 Broome 807 23 Cattaraugus 138 4 Cayuga 126 2 Chautauqua 170 15 Chemung 148 0 Chenango 166 0 Clinton 108 1 Columbia 485 3 Cortland 58 2 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,269 7 Erie 7,711 51 Essex 51 0 Franklin 35 0 Fulton 265 1 Genesee 247 1 Greene 265 1 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 188 4 Jefferson 95 0 Lewis 31 0 Livingston 145 1 Madison 374 3 Monroe 4,153 33 Montgomery 130 2 Nassau 42,267 35 Niagara 1,334 7 NYC 218,710 307 Oneida 1,818 12 Onondaga 3,100 22 Ontario 296 3 Orange 10,830 10 Orleans 287 0 Oswego 219 3 Otsego 88 0 Putnam 1,361 6 Rensselaer 593 5 Rockland 13,700 9 Saratoga 595 8 Schenectady 856 4 Schoharie 62 0 Schuyler 15 2 Seneca 74 1 St. Lawrence 230 3 Steuben 274 2 Suffolk 41,987 76 Sullivan 1,464 0 Tioga 160 1 Tompkins 183 2 Ulster 1,855 2 Warren 274 0 Washington 249 0 Wayne 203 2 Westchester 35,260 34 Wyoming 101 0 Yates 48 0

