Coronavirus case confirmed at Shaker & Vine

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) has confirmed that a customer, who later tested positive for COVID-19, visited Shaker & Vine at Mohawk Harbor in

Schenectady on October 23 from 6-8 p.m.

SCPHS has reportedly identified and quarantined close contacts of the individual. Although SCPHS believes there is a low risk of exposure, members of the public who sat inside the restaurant during that time should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from that date and consider getting tested. If symptoms do develop, health officials say stay home and call your doctor, and SCPHS at (518) 386-2824 option 2, for further guidance.



Shaker & Vine has reportedly followed all guidance from Schenectady County Public Health Services and has fully cooperated during the investigation. Health officials say if you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.

Testing is also widely available, and anyone can get tested for COVID-19 by visiting one of the clinics listed online.



SCPHS offers no-cost community testing on Mondays in November at the Boys and Girls Club

Adeline Wright Graham Clubhouse (104 Education Drive, Schenectady) from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.,

and on Thursdays in November at SUNY Schenectady’s West Parking Lot (78 Washington Ave.,

Schenectady) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not necessary. Call

(518) 419-0370 to register. Check the County’s website for cancelations due to weather.

