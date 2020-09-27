Confirmed case of coronavirus at BCHS

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Department of Health reported to the Bethlehem Central School District that a member of the Bethlehem Central High School community tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

District administrators are reportedly working closely with the Albany County Department of Health to identify the person’s contacts within the school community. Anyone found as having prolonged, direct exposure will be contacted directly by the Albany County Department of Health with information regarding quarantine and/or to arrange for testing.

The district said on Monday, September 28, there will be no school for students, including those at the high school. The district’s Operations and Maintenance team will reportedly be working on Monday to thoroughly clean and disinfect the school as scheduled. Since the start of the school year, the district has reportedly been thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all buildings throughout the district, in accordance with guidance from the New York State Department of Health and the CDC.

At this time, the district said they plan for the high school and all other school buildings to remain open for in-person learning, which resumes Tuesday. All updates will be sent districtwide to staff and to families via School Messenger. The district said they will continue to work closely with the Albany County Department of Health and follow their guidance on maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment.

