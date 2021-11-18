Community Care Physicians, CDPHP aim to complete merger by end of year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community Care Physicians (CCP) and Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc (CDPHP) have announced a merger between the companies. The merger is targeted to close by December 31 after final approvals by certain state agencies.

“Partnering together, Community Care Physicians and CDPHP will innovate in ways that foster new treatment tools and modalities,” said Dr. Shirish Parikh, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Community Care Physicians. “Together, we will take a comprehensive patient approach to population health management, using integrated data and analytics that will help patients live longer, healthier, and happier lives.”

As part of the merger, CCP and CDPHP said they will create a new management services organization (MSO) that will provide the administrative, non-patient care work necessary to operate the clinical practices. The MSO will support all non-clinical functions for CCP, allowing the doctors and clinicians to focus on providing care to patients.

Patients of CCP will experience no disruption in care as a result of the merger. The companies said clinical operations will be conducted under the “Community Care Physicians, PLLC” name and practices will continue to function as they do now.

CDPHP will also be building off their integrated delivery system, which provides a multitude of healthcare services. These include working with: