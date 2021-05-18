Columbia Memorial Health announces opening of new Serenity Room

CMH staff and nursing leaders share a quiet moment in the hospital’s new “Serenity Room” that is now available as a resource for any person seeking a quiet place to reflect, pray or calm their mind. The room was designed to incorporate the original pews and stained glass window panels from the former CMH Chapel.

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia Memorial Health (CMH) Tuesday announced the opening of a “Serenity Room” in the main hospital in Hudson. The room is intended for use as a resource for any person looking for a quiet place to reflect, pray or calm their mind.

The new room, which is located on the 1st floor of the hospital across from patient registration, is decorated with artwork donated by Patricia Lemmerman and the family of Jeanette Winant, as well as a quilt that was hand-made by CMH Pharmacist Kim Plass.

The room also incorporates the original pews and stained glass window panels from the former CMH Chapel.

“We are so very thankful to everyone who made this room possible. Sometimes the simplicity of just a moment or two of quiet reflection can be extraordinarily helpful in coping with stressful or trying moments in life. This room is both a symbol of the caring that the CMH team provides to our community, and a special place of healing for many of our families, friends, neighbors and colleagues,” said Mary Ellen Plass, CMH’s Chief Nursing Officer