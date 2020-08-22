Columbia County sees sudden spike in overdoses

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County officials say they have seen a recent spike within the last 24 hours in the number of overdoses across the county.

Officials say if you know someone with an active addiction to take the following precautions:

If you do use, use safely or seek help for your addiction

Have access to Narcan

Let a friend or loved one know where you are

If you need Narcan or fentanyl test strips text NARCANKIT to 21000 and a Greener Pathways Peer advocate will connect with you to get you Narcan or strips.

If someone you know experiences an overdose, call 911 immediately, and the Good Samaritan Law will protect those involved.

Officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented disruption to the normal

operating procedures of health and human services agencies. Unfortunately, the necessity for overdose prevention and response has not held up well during the pandemic.

Officials say the substance use community faces increased risk as support services shutter or slow down operations, hospitals face severely increased caseloads, and people who use drugs are asked to socially distance from their support or safety groups.

Help is available by calling Greener Pathways at (518)-822-7437 or Columbia County

Pathways To Recovery at (877)-467-3365.