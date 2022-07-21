HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Department of Health has confirmed a case of orthopoxvirus in the county. Officials are awaiting the final results, but they said it’s a probable case of monkeypox.

“The CCDOH Communicable Disease staff had already been in the planning stages in the event of a confirmed case. The staff stay in continued contact with New York State Department of Health to have the most up-to-date information in trying to prevent the spread of this virus.” said Jack Mabb, Columbia County Director of Public Health.

According to the New York State Public Health website, the state currently has 756 confirmed cases of monkeypox. Monkeypox is a rare, viral infection that does not usually cause serious illness, but it can result in hospitalization or death.

Symptoms include rashes, bumps, or blisters on or around the genitals or in other areas like the hands, feet, chest, or face, as well as flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, and fatigue. Monkeypox is spread through close contact between people.

The Columbia County Department of Health said staff have begun a case investigation with the infected person to find anyone they may have come in contact with who may benefit from the vaccine. Currently, the department does not have the monkeypox vaccine.

A case of Monkeypox has also been identified in both Albany and Greene Counties. In the Capital Region, Saratoga County currently has doses of the monkeypox vaccine.