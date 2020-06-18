Columbia County DOH releases mobile app in response to coronavirus pandemic

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Department of Health has released a new mobile app in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The app is said to help improve the overall health of county residents. It can be downloaded free of charge from the Google Play/Android and Apple app stores.

Once the app is downloaded, residents can receive alerts/push notifications on emergency issues from the Department of Health and stay up to date on important information related to COVID-19.

Some of the apps capabilities include:

App users can go to the Settings/Notifications feature to sign up for alerts from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

The app also includes a COVID-19 feature, with CDC and local Columbia County testing and cases information

News and Press Releases from the health department on a variety of health issues are featured in the app

Under the Main Menu, read articles on Communicable Diseases and current Health Topics

Find important Opioid Resources from the Columbia Greene Addiction Coalition of high-level importance is the Program and Services feature, which describes the Intervention Services for Children with Special Healthcare Needs

Additional items are available in the app for Nursing and Clinical Services, injury prevention, and Maternal Child Health

Read and share the latest social media posts from Columbia County Department of Health on Facebook

To engage the greater community, anyone with the app can use the “Share our App” feature under Settings to share the app with family, friends, and neighbors

“We have a great website and we do utilize traditional media to keep people informed but we also know that many people get their news and information from other sources these days. The App is another tool for people to stay informed, stay healthy and up-to-date on the latest health information, and it’s free. The App also provides users with instant notifications regarding Health Department events and public announcements,” Columbia County Director of Public Health Jack Mabb said.

