Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Wednesday that the Town of Colonie EMS Department will host a free walk-up vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in July and August. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered for those age 18 and up.

The clinic will be held at The Crossings Park in the Barn Gathering Room. The Farmers’ Market is working with Colonie’s EMS Department to help get residents vaccinated.

For more information, visit the Colonie Farmers’ Market website.