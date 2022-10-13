ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences will be partnering with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to launch an mRNA vaccine training program. The program will teach FDA employees about the unique manufacturing challenges of mRNA vaccines and other complex structures.

The program will be run at the school’s new Life Sciences Innovation Building, which officially opened on Thursday. School leaders said the new building will bring an economic boost to the region.

“We want to work together with all our partners in the region to grow a life sciences hub here in the Capital Region, and we know that this will be the epicenter of that, so we’re excited about that,” ACPHS Pres. Toyin Tofade said.

The building includes 60,000 feet of laboratory space designed to research bioterrorism and pandemic response.