Coburg Village hosts second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday March 9 and Wednesday March 10, Coburg Village in Rexford will host a second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents and community members who received their first vaccine dose at Coburg Village.

Coburg Village held its first vaccine clinic back in February with Capital Regional Pharmacy Services reportedly administering 300 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to eligible Coburg Village residents and some community members.

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to work with Capital Regional Pharmacy Services to bring the COVID-19 vaccine directly to our residents. The health and wellbeing of our residents is and always will be our foremost priority. Coburg Village is an active and vibrant retirement community and my hope is that this brings us one step closer to returning to a new normal,” remarks Antoinette Wallace, Executive Director at Coburg Village.