China closes Inner Mongolian city after case of bubonic plague

BEIJING (CNN) — China has closed a city in its Inner Mongolia region after a case of bubonic plague was identified.

Visitors are now strictly prohibited from entering the affected area and visiting the surrounding region.

The case was discovered in the city of Bayannur, located northwest of Beijing. It was confirmed and officially diagnosed by doctors on Tuesday.

Bayannur health authorities are urging people to take extra precautions to minimize the risk of human-to-human transmission. As well as to avoid hunting, skinning, or eating animals that could cause infection.

Bubonic plague causes painful swollen lymph nodes as well as fever, chills, and coughing.

