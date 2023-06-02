ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and advocates are partnering with a local organization to promote brain health. The Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York and the CDTA teamed up for the Driving Out Alzheimer’s campaign.

CDTA staff will be wearing purple shirts over the weekend to raise awareness. Buses will also have signs directing people to brain health resources.

“We want the community to know that there are things you can do to protect your brain health, to promote healthy aging, and to reduce your risk for developing Alzheimer’s and dementia. Exercise, a good diet, good sleep habits,” NYS Alzheimer’s Association Coalition Dir. of Community Outreach Erica Salamida said.

More than 400,000 New Yorkers are living with Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association also provides free resources to caregivers.