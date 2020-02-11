CDC, state and local health departments involved in death investigation

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now part of the investigation into the sudden death of a man. The 24 year old was found dead Monday.

The body was found at the City Station Apartments on 6th Ave. between Ferry St. and Congress St. Troy police do not believe any foul play was involved.

A spokesperson for Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin told News10 the CDC’s involvement, as well as the state and county health departments, are out of an abundance of caution. Steve Crist said the man did receive medical treatment in the past at R.P.I.

Crist said the county is waiting for results of an autopsy for a cause of death which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.