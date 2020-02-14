CDC says it’s preparing for a worst-case coronavirus scenario

(NEWS10) — Health officials said Thursday that there are currently 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they’re preparing for a worst-case scenario.

“You can start to think of it in a sense like the seasonal flu. The only difference is we don’t understand this virus. At least the seasonal flu, we pretty much understand how it acts.” Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director

Nearly six weeks ago, the CDC offered to help China with its outbreak, but the Chinese government hasn’t responded, drawing criticism from the Economic Council for their lack of transparency.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, here in New York, six people in the Rochester area are under a voluntary quarantine over concerns they may have come into contact with the coronavirus.

The county executive there says it’s important to be clear that these six people are not sick. The quarantine comes from an abundance of caution since they recently traveled to China.

LATEST STORIES: