(NEWS10) — A study done by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported current e-cigarette use in 2022 (past 30 days). This includes 14.1% of high school students, and 3.3% of middle school students, with nearly 85% of those youth using flavored e-cigarettes and more than half using disposable e-cigarettes.

“This study shows that our nation’s youth continue to be enticed and hooked by an expanding variety of e-cigarette brands delivering flavored nicotine,” said Dr. Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, director of CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. “Our work is far from over. It’s critical that we work together to prevent youth from starting to use any tobacco product – including e-cigarettes – and help all youth who do use them, to quit.”

Among youth who currently use e-cigarettes, 14.5% reported they usually use Puff Bar, followed by Vuse (12.5%), Hyde (5.5%), and SMOK (4%). More than one-fifth (21.8%) of adolescents reported their usual go-to was a brand other than the 13 listed in the survey.

This study comes on the heels of record lows in cigarette smoking among youth in New York state in 2021, according to the New York State Department of Health (DOH). In New York, e-cigarette use among high school-age students increased by 160% between 2014 and 2018.

These numbers are still high despite the flavored tobacco and e-cigarette ban New York State implanted in May of 2020. Since 2014, e-cigarettes have been the most used tobacco product among U.S. youth, according to the CDC.

According to a study by Oklahoma Smokes, New York smokers would accept a $14,400 cash incentive to encourage them to quit smoking. 21% of New York smokers also feel shunned or ostracized by society due to their smoking habit, according to the same study.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), the tobacco industry disproportionately targets the LGBTQ+ community. The Department’s Tobacco Control Program’s goal is to decrease cigarette smoking by LBGTQ+ people from 19.3% in 2014 – 2016 to 14.9% by 2024. They say that their evidence-based, policy-driven, and cost-effective approach includes decreasing tobacco initiation among younger New Yorkers, motivating adult smokers to quit, and eliminating exposure to secondhand smoke. Of the 20 million smoking-related deaths since 1964, 2.5 million were caused by exposure to secondhand smoke, according to the Surgeon General.

“Adolescent e-cigarette use in the United States remains at concerning levels, and poses a serious public health risk to our nation’s youth,” said Dr. Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “Together with the CDC, protecting our nation’s youth from the dangers of tobacco products—including e-cigarettes—remains among the FDA’s highest priorities, and we are committed to combatting this issue with the breadth of our regulatory authorities.”