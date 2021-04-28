Capital Region hits milestone for COVID vaccinations by crossing 50 percent mark, first in NYS

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Medical Center announced Wednesday that the Capital Region has hit a milestone by crossing the 50% mark in percentage of the population who have received at least one dost of the COVID-19 vaccine. This region is said to be the first in New York State to have hit this mark.

In addition, the Capital Region reportedly leads when it comes to people who have fully completed the vaccination series as well.

“This is a remarkable achievement. In just a few short months, so many members of our community have gotten vaccinated, doing their part to protect themselves and others,” said Dennis P. McKenna, M.D., president and CEO of Albany Med, who is leading the Capital Region Vaccine Network. “And, once you’ve taken in this accomplishment, I ask you to build upon it. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please do so. If you have, encourage your friends and loved ones to do the same to put this pandemic behind us. This has been a true team effort, and I offer my most sincere thanks to the members of our community who are joining with us, as well as our partners on the vaccine network’s Regional Advisory Task Force and Health Equity Task Force for their steadfast support.”

Albany Med reports that out of an adult population of just over one million in Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren and Washington counties, more than 546,000 residents have received at least a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. These counties make up the Capital Region Vaccine Network.

According to Albany Med:

Almost 409,000 Capital Region residents, about 37% of the 16+ population, have completed the vaccination series.

The second closest region is Long Island, where 48% of the community has received at least a first dose of vaccine.

Albany Med says while reaching this milestone is an accomplishment, the work continues as more New Yorkers still need to be vaccinated. According to health officials, at least 75% of a population needs to be immune to build “herd immunity,” the point where cases drop dramatically.

“We want to get this vaccine into as many people as possible as quickly as possible. The answer to stopping the spread is reducing the number of people getting Covid-19, which the vaccine can do,” said Raymond Smith, M.D., internal medicine physician at Albany Medical Center.