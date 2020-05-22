Live Now
Gov. Cuomo holds briefing at 11 a.m.

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Bethlehem Town Supervisor gives ‘State of the Town Pandemic Edition’ update

Health
Posted: / Updated:
bethlehem_538861

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem Town Supervisor, David VanLuven, gave a live video-streamed State of the Town Pandemic Edition address Thursday night with the following key messages included:

State of COVID-19 in Bethlehem

  • Reported positive COVID-19 cases peaked in Bethlehem in April
  • Reported positive cases have declined through May, with 13 residents in mandatory quarantine on May 21, 2 of whom are hospitalized
  • Wearing masks and good social distancing have been keys to this decline in reported infections

Implications for Town Parks

  • Elm Ave Park pool complex closed indefinitely due to safety concerns
  • No Town-run full-day summer camps due to safety concerns
  • Parks remain open, including tennis courts

Implications for Town Budget

  • Sales tax revenues were strong in January and February, but down about $150K in March
  • If trend continues, could see revenue declines 2-3 times worse than those during the Great Recession of 2009
  • Bethlehem in better financial position than many municipalities because (a) budgeted conservatively for 2020 and (b) built reserves through smart, progressive budget decisions over the last decade
  • Strategically cutting spending
  • No Town staff layoffs or furloughs expected

Bethlehem is Strong

  • Community has come together well to support each other and local businesses
  • Town government has been working steadily through the pandemic to deliver important services

To watch the Town Supervisor’s full video stream click here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak