Bethlehem Town Supervisor gives ‘State of the Town Pandemic Edition’ update

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem Town Supervisor, David VanLuven, gave a live video-streamed State of the Town Pandemic Edition address Thursday night with the following key messages included:
State of COVID-19 in Bethlehem
- Reported positive COVID-19 cases peaked in Bethlehem in April
- Reported positive cases have declined through May, with 13 residents in mandatory quarantine on May 21, 2 of whom are hospitalized
- Wearing masks and good social distancing have been keys to this decline in reported infections
Implications for Town Parks
- Elm Ave Park pool complex closed indefinitely due to safety concerns
- No Town-run full-day summer camps due to safety concerns
- Parks remain open, including tennis courts
Implications for Town Budget
- Sales tax revenues were strong in January and February, but down about $150K in March
- If trend continues, could see revenue declines 2-3 times worse than those during the Great Recession of 2009
- Bethlehem in better financial position than many municipalities because (a) budgeted conservatively for 2020 and (b) built reserves through smart, progressive budget decisions over the last decade
- Strategically cutting spending
- No Town staff layoffs or furloughs expected
Bethlehem is Strong
- Community has come together well to support each other and local businesses
- Town government has been working steadily through the pandemic to deliver important services
To watch the Town Supervisor’s full video stream click here.
