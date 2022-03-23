ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The need for blood donations remains high around the nation due to the ongoing pandemic. On Wednesday, the American Red Cross recognized local efforts to encourage people to donate.

The inaugural Capital Region Blood Battle kicked off in January and ended last week. The Red Cross crowned Albany Medical Center the winner in their friendly competition among Capital Region CEOs.

In total, five corporations held six blood drives across three months. The blood drives collected over 300 units of blood. According to the Red Cross, that amount could save over 1,000 lives.