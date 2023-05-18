ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens gathered in Albany on Thursday to celebrates strides they have made in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers were given the Citizen Scientist Award during a special luncheon for volunteering to be part of clinical trials looking for treatments and a cure.

“My mother and sister all died from Alzheimer’s, so once I was tested, I wanted to be part of the team looking for a cure,” clinical trial volunteer Rich Barden said.

“The only way we can advance our knowledge and develop more treatments is through clinical research,” Albany-based neurology specialist Dr. Richard Holub said.

This comes ahead of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, which is recognized in June.