Albany Med research points to new Alzheimer’s and dementia treatments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a paper published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine this month, Albany Medical College researchers discover that a specific cell in aged brains may combat Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

The research team, led by Dr. Ivan Ting Hin Fung, found that activating a specific kind of immune cell (group 2 innate lymphoid cells) improved the memories of senior mice.

Aging is the major risk factor for a variety of neurocognitive and neurodegenerative disease. This research shows that, by targeting group 2 innate lymphoid cells, we may be able to open new avenues to combat these diseases in humans. Dr. Qi Yang, Department of Immunology and Microbial Disease at Albany Medical College

These specific lymphoid cells repair specific tissues in the body, and the scientists determined that they build up with time. When activated by a special IL-33 molecule, the cells multiplied and made neurons healthier.

According to the research, aged mice treated with IL-33 performed better in tests measuring learning and memory.

