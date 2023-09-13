ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hyundai Hope on Wheels presented Albany Medical Center with a $100,000 grant on Wednesday. This year, the non-profit is celebrating its 25th anniversary with $25 million in pediatric cancer research and programmatic grants.

This brings the organization’s donation total to $225 million since 1998. Cancer survivors shared their stories at the gathering, and a very large check was presented.

Children battling cancer at Albany Med got to participate in the program’s signature handprint ceremony where they dipped their hands in paint and placed their handprints on a white Hyundai Tucson.