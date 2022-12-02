ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany ENT and Allergy Services (AENT) has named its first-ever Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Lauren Ayers, MBA, took the reins of the medical practice on Thursday.

A spokesperson for AENT said Ayers has over 15 years of experience in operations, financial management, analytics, and strategic planning in the healthcare field. She joined the AENT team as a Practice Administrator in November 2021.

“As a result of her distinguished leadership skills and accomplishments in a short time, she has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer,” the spokesperson said. “Not only has she reinvented the Practice’s cost accounting systems, redesigned policies and procedures, optimized vendor relations, provided modeling and forecasting, but she has filled key management positions that are critical for the continued growth and expansion of the organization.”

Ayers received her Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration/Healthcare Services Management from SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica, where she graduated with high honors. Prior to founding her own consulting firm, Ayers worked in healthcare finance and operations at varying levels, including as Chief Financial Officer for over five years on the New York State Medicaid Transformation Program, Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment Program, for the Albany Medical Center Hospital and Alliance for Better Health PPS.

“We are beyond pleased to announce the recent promotion of Lauren Ayers from Practice Administrator to Chief Executive Officer,” stated Gavin Setzen, MD, FACS, FAAOA, FARS, President of AENT. “The strides that Lauren has made in a short period of time has positioned AENT towards strategic growth and success in the Capital Region and beyond.”

To learn more about Albany ENT and Allergy Services or to make an appointment, call (518) 701-2085 or visit the AENT website.