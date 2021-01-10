Albany County Executive Dan McCoy makes major announcement

Health
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy will make a major announcement regarding the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations to the most vulnerable residents.

He will be holding a press briefing on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the arena at the Times Union Center and be joined by Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Mohawk Ambulance.

