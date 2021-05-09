Albany County coronavirus update, May 9

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Sunday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, it was reported that 56% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 46.3% has been fully vaccinated. Among the county’s population of those at least 18 years of age, the first dose vaccination rate is as high as 67.4%. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 48%, and full vaccination rate of 38.2%. Albany County has now administered or reallocated 60,991 first and second doses of the COVID vaccine.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,022 to date, an increase of 17 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 22.8 from 23.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is down to 1%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now at 1.3%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, six reportedly had close contact with positive cases, eleven did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there remain 200 active cases in the county, up from 199 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 464 from 449. So far, 78,053 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 23,822 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 14 recoveries since Saturday.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization overnight, and there are now 21 county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are currently ten patients in ICU’s, up one from yesterday. There were no new deaths reported and the death toll for Albany County is 377 since the outbreak began.

“We’ve come a long way since Mother’s Day last year when I reported 88 new positive cases and we had lost 59 Albany County residents to COVID-19,” said County Executive McCoy. “We were pleased that there had been no new hospitalizations in two days and we encouraged residents to take advantage of our COVID-19 mobile testing sites in partnership with Whitney Young. It was also a time when we couldn’t safely visit with our moms. A year later, this is possible thanks to the increasing numbers of people who have been vaccinated. Please remember the CDC recommendations that you can take a mask off indoors with others who are fully vaccinated and outdoor visits are best. Stay safe and Happy Mother’s Day!”