Albany County coronavirus update, May 5

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Wednesday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 54.6% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 42.3% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 46.9%, and full vaccination rate of 35.7%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 23,927 to date, an increase of 16 new positive cases since Tuesday. The five-day average for new daily positives dropped to 19 from 21.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates remains at 1.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is 1.5%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, five reportedly had close contact with positive cases, eleven did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 219 active cases in the county, down from 240 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 523 from 540. So far, 77,691 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 23,708 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 39 recoveries since Tuesday.

The County Executive reported that there were four new hospitalizations overnight, and there remain 24 county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are currently eight patients in ICU’s, up two from Tuesday.

“It’s easier now than ever to get a COVID vaccine at multiple locations,” said County Executive McCoy. “We know getting the vaccine will bring us closer to herd immunity and I encourage everyone to take advantage of the clinic sites available by just walking in.”