Albany County coronavirus update, May 4

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy held a briefing Tuesday to report on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, 54.3% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 41.9% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 46.6%, and full vaccination rate of 35.2%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 23,909 to date, an increase of 20 new positive cases since Monday. The five-day average for new daily positives dropped to 21.6 from 27.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 1.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is also down to 1.4%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, eight reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 12 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 240 active cases in the county, down from 262 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 540 from 620. So far, 77,592 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 23,669 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 40 recoveries since Monday.

The County Executive reported that there were three new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now 24 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of two. There are currently six patients in ICU’s, unchanged from Monday. Sadly, there was one new COVID-related death reported – a woman in her 60’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 376 since the outbreak began.

“The COVID vaccine saves lives, plain and simple. Today another family is tragically mourning the loss of someone they love, and unfortunately they likely won’t be the last before we reach herd immunity. Getting vaccinated is the key to getting there, and the key to fully reopening the economy safely,” said County Executive McCoy. “I encourage residents to get their shot at the County Health Department’s expanded hours this week, or at the Albany Capital Center tomorrow. You don’t need an appointment. And if you’re still unsure about your decision, please contact our health department and learn more about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”