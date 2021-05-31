Albany County coronavirus update, May 31

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Monday on the county’s progress on administering and distributing COVID vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, it was reported that 61.9% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 54.2% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 72.7%. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 53.5%, and full vaccination rate of 45.6%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,329 to date, an increase of three new positive cases since Sunday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased from 8.2 to 6.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now 0.9%, and the Capital Region’s rate is 0.9%.

Among the new cases of COVID in the county, it was reported none had close contact with positive cases, three did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none are healthcare workers or residents of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 61 active cases in the county, down from 76 Sunday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 122 from 147. So far, 79,581 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,268 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 17 recoveries since Sunday.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations overnight, and nine county residents remain hospitalized from the virus. There are currently three patients in ICU’s, unchanged from yesterday. There were no new deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County stands at 381 since the outbreak began.

“As we celebrate Memorial Day today, I ask that you think about the what this holiday commemorates and those who gave their lives for our freedom – over 1.3 million military members who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said County Executive McCoy. “I thank them, and their families whose lives were forever changed, so that we have our rights to express ourselves, to vote, and to live in a free world with the ability to make our own choices. I am grateful every day.”