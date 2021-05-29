Albany County coronavirus update, May 29

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Saturday on the county’s progress on administering and distributing COVID vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, 61.5% of Albany County’s population has reportedly received at least the first dose, and 53.8% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 72.4%. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 53%, and full vaccination rate of 45.1%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,321 to date, an increase of seven new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased from 12.6 to 10.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now 1.1%, and the Capital Region’s rate is 1.0%.

Among the new cases of COVID in the county, one reportedly had close contact with positive cases, five did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 89 active cases in the county, down from 101 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 204 from 267. So far, 79,475 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,232 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 19 recoveries since Friday.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations overnight, and ten county residents remain hospitalized from the virus. There are currently three patients in ICU’s, unchanged from Friday. There were no new deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 380 since the outbreak began.

“Our number of new positive cases continues to go down and one major factor is because more people have been vaccinated,” said County Executive McCoy. “There are many opportunities for people to get their shots this weekend, including at tonight’s Albany Empire game at the Times Union Center. Those who get their shot there will get a ticket for an upcoming game and will be able to attend the pre-game block party on June 12th because only fully vaccinated people are permitted.”