Albany County coronavirus update, May 26

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Wednesday on the county’s progress on administering and distributing COVID vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, the county reported that 60.9% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 53% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 71.8%. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 52.3%, and full vaccination rate of 44.3%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,299 to date, an increase of 12 new positive cases since Tuesday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased from 18.4 to 15.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is up to 1.2%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 1.1%.

Among the new cases of COVID in the county, three reportedly had close contact with positive cases, nine did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 105 active cases in the county, down from 108 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 275 from 297. So far, 79,320 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,194 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 15 recoveries since Tuesday.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization overnight, and eight county residents are now hospitalized from the virus – a net decrease of two. There are currently three patients in ICU’s, down from four Tuesday. Sadly, the county reported one new death – a man in his 50’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 380 since the outbreak began.

“The pandemic and economic shutdown devastated an estimated 1.2 million New York tenants’ ability to pay rent, leaving countless landlords to pick up the pieces and unable to pay their property taxes. I was proud to fight for Albany County’s share of emergency rental assistance from the federal government, and property owners have suffered waiting for the State to release this funding through their own portal,” said County Executive McCoy. “I’m happy to say that starting June 1, eligible households will be able to start applying for $2.7 billion in critical aid, which will get many landlords back on their feet and help to prevent unnecessary evictions once the moratorium ends.”