Albany County coronavirus update, May 25

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Tuesday on the county’s progress on administering and distributing COVID vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, officials reported that 60.8% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 52.9% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 71.6%. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 52%, and full vaccination rate of 44.1%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,287 to date, an increase of 18 new positive cases since Monday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased from 17.6 to 18.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is up to 1.1%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 1.1%.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, seven reportedly had close contact with positive cases, ten did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 108 active cases in the county, up from 105 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 297 from 306. So far, 79,258 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,179 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 15 recoveries since Monday.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization overnight, and ten county residents remain hospitalized from the virus. There are still four patients in ICU’s. There were no new deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 379 since the outbreak began.

“We have a number of vaccination clinics coming up across Albany County, and while our goal is to bring vaccines directly to local neighborhoods, we know some people may need to travel a longer distance to get there. If you don’t have reliable access to transportation, Uber and Lyft are now offering free or discounted rides to those going to vaccination appointments in partnership with the Biden Administration,” said County Executive McCoy. “I want to thank our corporate partners for their commitment to our community and the fight against COVID-19.”