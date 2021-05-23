Albany County coronavirus update, May 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Sunday on the county’s progress on administering and distributing COVID vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials report as of Saturday, 60.4% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 52.6% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 51.6%, and full vaccination rate of 43.6%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,251 to date, an increase of 13 new positive cases since day. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased from 17.8 to 17.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 1.0%, and the Capital Region’s rate is 1.1%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, eleven reportedly had close contact with positive cases, two did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 106 active cases in the county, down from 107 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 298 from 328. So far, 79,157 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,145 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 13 recoveries since Saturday.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now ten county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are still four patients in ICU’s. There are no new deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County stands at 379 since the outbreak began.

“While we continue to make progress with more people getting vaccinated, and that is good news, it’s a slow and steady pace,” said County Executive McCoy. “At our current rate, it will take us many more weeks to achieve herd immunity. Please continue to encourage friends and family to get their CVID-19 vaccination.”