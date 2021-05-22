Albany County coronavirus update, May 22

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Saturday on the county’s progress on administering and distributing COVID vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

County officials say as of Friday, 60.1% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 52.2% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 51.3%, and full vaccination rate of 43.3%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,239 to date, an increase of 17 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased from 16.2 to 17.8. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 1.0%, and the Capital Region’s rate is 1.1%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, eight reportedly had close contact with positive cases, seven did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one had travelled and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 107 active cases in the county, up from 103 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 328 from 312. So far, 79,080 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,132 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 12 recoveries since Friday.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now eleven county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are currently four patients in ICU’s, down from five yesterday. There were no new deaths reported and the death toll for Albany County stands at 379 since the outbreak began.

“We’ve reached another milestone with over 60% of Albany County’s population having received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination shot and over 52% fully vaccinated,” said County Executive McCoy. “Thank you to everyone who has talked to family and friends and to our community partners who have donated incentives to encourage others to roll up their sleeves and get their shots.”