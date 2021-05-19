Albany County coronavirus update, May 19

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Wednesday on the county’s efforts to administer and distribute COVID vaccines and control the spread of the coronavirus.

County Executive McCoy reported as of Tuesday, 58.9% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 50.9% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 50.2%, and full vaccination rate of 42.2%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

“Today marks the beginning of New York’s newly adopted guidance from the CDC allowing those who are fully vaccinated to take off their masks while in most public spaces. This is another step in the right direction, a step towards normalcy and something we’ve earned through tremendous hard work and sacrifice as a community,” said County Executive McCoy.

“I want to remind everyone that this new guidance only applies to those who have waited the full two weeks since their last dose of the vaccine. Furthermore, there are still exceptions for public transportation, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, jails and shelters. And I encourage residents to respect the decisions of anyone who still requires masks or proof of vaccinations in their own businesses. For anyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet, we have plenty of options,” he continued.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,184 to date, an increase of 17 new positive cases since Tueday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased from 18 to 15.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 1.0%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 1.3%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, four reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 13 did not have clear sources of infection at this time and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there still remain 99 active cases in the county, unchanged from Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 281 from 265. So far, 78,898 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,085 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 17 recoveries since Tuesday.

The County Executive reported that there were four new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now 15 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of two. There are currently seven patients in ICU’s, up from six Tuesday. There were no new COVID deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 378 since the outbreak began.