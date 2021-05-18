Albany County coronavirus update, May 18

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Tuesday on the county’s efforts to administer and distribute COVID vaccines and control the spread of the coronavirus.

County Executive McCoy reports as of Monday, 58.5% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 50.6% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 50%, and full vaccination rate of 41.8%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,167 to date, an increase of 14 new positive cases since Monday.

The five-day average for new daily positives decreased from 19.8 to 18. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 1.0%, and the Capital Region’s rate is down to 1.3%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, four reportedly had close contact with positive cases, ten did not have clear sources of infection at this time and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 99 active cases in the county, down from 113 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine dropped down to 265 from 333. So far, 78,846 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,068 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 24 recoveries since Monday.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization overnight, and there are now 13 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net decrease of two. There are currently six patients in the ICU, up from five Monday. There were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 378 since the outbreak began.

“If we are going to reach herd immunity and beat COVID for good, we need to continue thinking outside of the box and make it as easy as possible for residents to get vaccinated. I’ve made it a priority to deliver shots to seniors and disabled individuals, and I’m happy to announce that the Albany County Departments of Health and Aging will now also be delivered to those who can’t leave their homes because of a lack of childcare and other accessibility issues,” said County Executive McCoy. “If you or someone you know needs a vaccine delivered, please call (518) 447-7198 for assistance.”