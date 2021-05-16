Albany County coronavirus update, May 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Sunday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Saturrday, 58.1% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 50.1% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 49.6%, and full vaccination rate of 41.3%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,149 to date, an increase of 16 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives remains at 21.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 1.0%, and the Capital Region’s rate is 1.4%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, five reportedly had close contact with positive cases, nine did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two had travelled and none are healthcare workers or residents of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 131 active cases in the county, down from 133 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine is still 379. So far, 78,651 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,018 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of twelve recoveries since Saturday.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations overnight, and there are still 13 county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are currently four patients in ICU’s, unchanged from yesterday. There were no new COVID deaths to reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 378 since the outbreak began.

“We have reached the 50% mark of those who are fully vaccinated in Albany County and continue to move forward with close to 60% of residents receiving their first dose,” said County Executive McCoy. “I am proud that our ongoing efforts to get everyone vaccinated are making a difference and ask that we keep the momentum going by encouraging others to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.”